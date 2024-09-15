CM Appoints Soomrani As PVC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh has appointed Prof Dr M. Abdul Rehman Soomrani, Dean faculty of Science and Information Technology, as Pro Vice Chancellor for the Sukkur IBA University (Sub Campuses).
Following this appointment, University has appointed Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Director Post Graduate Studies, as the Dean of the Faculty of Science and Information Technology.
According to a release on Sunday, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Mirani, a Professor in the Department of business Administration, has been appointed as the Director of the Sukkur IBA University Sub Campus Khairpur, after Dr. Samar Raza Talpur was relieved from his role as Director of the Sub Campus Khairpur following his new assignment as Chairman of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Mirpurkhas.
These changes reflect the university’s efforts to improve its administrative efficiency.
