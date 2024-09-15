Open Menu

CM Appoints Soomrani As PVC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CM appoints Soomrani as PVC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh has appointed Prof Dr M. Abdul Rehman Soomrani, Dean faculty of Science and Information Technology, as Pro Vice Chancellor for the Sukkur IBA University (Sub Campuses).

Following this appointment, University has appointed Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Director Post Graduate Studies, as the Dean of the Faculty of Science and Information Technology.

According to a release on Sunday, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Mirani, a Professor in the Department of business Administration, has been appointed as the Director of the Sukkur IBA University Sub Campus Khairpur, after Dr. Samar Raza Talpur was relieved from his role as Director of the Sub Campus Khairpur following his new assignment as Chairman of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Mirpurkhas.

These changes reflect the university’s efforts to improve its administrative efficiency.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Business Sukkur Khairpur BISE Sunday Post From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

22 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

22 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

24 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan