UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Appreciates 'balanced, Relief-oriented Budget'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

CM appreciates 'balanced, relief-oriented budget'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated his cabinet and the finance department authorities over presentation of a balanced and relief-oriented budget.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he appreciated Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht over his budget speech.

The CM commended the steps taken in the budget for providing ease of doing business in the province.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Punjab Budget Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

26 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

46 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

49 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance, Twitter organise social med ..

56 minutes ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

1 hour ago

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.