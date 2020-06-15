CM appreciates 'balanced, relief-oriented budget'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated his cabinet and the finance department authorities over presentation of a balanced and relief-oriented budget.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he appreciated Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht over his budget speech.

The CM commended the steps taken in the budget for providing ease of doing business in the province.