CM appreciates hard work of line department during PSL 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has thanked the police, administration and line departments for making best arrangements for PSL 7.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM appreciated that police had provided the best security and the enthusiasts enjoyed the best play of cricket.

The viewers were provided with the best facilities and the passion and discipline of spectators was praiseworthy, he added.

It is my conviction that success was achieved when work was done with absolutecommitment and zeal, the CM added.