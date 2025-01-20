CM appreciates non-profit partnering for quality schooling for children from underserved families

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday praised the efforts of non-profit organizations that have been actively partnering with his government to provide quality education to children from underserved areas of the province through modern digital learning systems

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday praised the efforts of non-profit organizations that have been actively partnering with his government to provide quality education to children from underserved areas of the province through modern digital learning systems.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a surprise visit to two schools operated by different non-governmental organizations in the underprivileged localities of Korangi, in collaboration with the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF).

The CM first visited the Green Crescent Trust (GCT) school in Bilal Colony. The principal, Irum Fatima, informed him that the school has enrolled 559 students from low-income families, offering classes up to the eighth grade. Additionally, the school provides preschool education for children under five.

Shah learned that SEF offers regular financial assistance to partner schools based on student enrollment. The SEF currently funds Rs 1,300 per student per month for its affiliated schools run by NGOs.

The Chief Minister instructed the Education Minister to conduct regular inspections of SEF-affiliated schools in the city, emphasizing that the government's efforts should yield positive results.

During the visit, the principal expressed that she was unable to enroll over 1,000 children from deserving families due to the school’s limited capacity.

Shah assured her that his government would support efforts to expand the school's capacity and advised her to contact the Education Minister regarding this matter.

The Chief Minister toured the classrooms and engaged with the students, reviewing academic activities and the daily attendance register.

Teach the World Foundation President Shafiq Khan was also present and briefed the CM on innovative technology-aided learning methods being implemented to enhance educational quality for children in underprivileged areas.

The GCT has been dedicated to enrolling out-of-school children in Sindh for the past 30 years, operating a network of 170 charitable schools in remote areas of the province. These schools currently serve over 32,800 students from low-income families, with 19 of the schools affiliated with the SEF, including 12 located in Karachi. One notable campus in Matiari provides education in English and features a state-of-the-art facility.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Digital Micro School in Awami Colony, which also operated in partnership with the SEF. He learned that tablet computers are being used to educate 100 students at the school, all of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds and had not previously attended school.

The CM sat on the classroom floor and interacted closely with the children.

During his visit, CM Shah reviewed how students were using the tablet computers for regular classroom education, focusing on English and Mathematics through an engaging learning system.

He stated that he initiated this surprise visit to assess the effectiveness of using tablet computers in an underserved area and mentioned that this technology could be extended to other schools if it proves beneficial for student learning.

Finally, the Chief Minister announced his intention to continue making surprise visits to educational institutions, police stations, revenue offices, and other public facilities to assess their functionality, efficiency, and effectiveness.