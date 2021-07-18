UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Appreciates Police, CTD For Killing Ringleader Of Ladi Gang

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM appreciates police, CTD for killing ringleader of Ladi Gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, terming the death of ringleader of Ladi Gang an achievement of Punjab Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and said that those officers and officials who consigned this brutal murderer to hell were the pride of nation.

The CM said the government admired the professional capabilities and skills of Punjab Police and CTD and the whole nation was proud of such brave sons. Usman Buzdar said the exemplary end of a cruel murderer, in an encounter, was an open and clear message to all anti-social and criminal elements that all such gangs would be busted and every lawbreaker terror-spreading gang would meet the same fate.

Usman Buzdar assured that the government would take all possible steps to safeguard the life and property of people and no gang or group would be allowed to spread terror or lawlessness in the province. He assertedthat the government would go to the last extend to ensure the rule of law.

He lauded and congratulated the Punjab Police and CTD on this major achievement.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Same Criminals All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

33 minutes ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

33 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

48 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

48 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.