CM appreciates police, CTD for killing ringleader of Ladi Gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, terming the death of ringleader of Ladi Gang an achievement of Punjab Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and said that those officers and officials who consigned this brutal murderer to hell were the pride of nation.

The CM said the government admired the professional capabilities and skills of Punjab Police and CTD and the whole nation was proud of such brave sons. Usman Buzdar said the exemplary end of a cruel murderer, in an encounter, was an open and clear message to all anti-social and criminal elements that all such gangs would be busted and every lawbreaker terror-spreading gang would meet the same fate.

Usman Buzdar assured that the government would take all possible steps to safeguard the life and property of people and no gang or group would be allowed to spread terror or lawlessness in the province. He assertedthat the government would go to the last extend to ensure the rule of law.

He lauded and congratulated the Punjab Police and CTD on this major achievement.