CM Appreciates Police For Foiling Terrorist Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to the police force for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack at the Lakhani checkpost in Taunsa.
The CM praised Inspector General Punjab, Regional Police Officer (RPO), District Police Officer (DPO), and the entire police team for their swift and courageous response.
“Our brave police personnel courageously repelled the attackers and safeguarded the checkpoint,” the CM said, commending their resilience and unwavering commitment to public security.
