CM appreciates police for safe recovery of abducted constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the police on a successful operation in Kacha to safely recover abducted constable Ahmed Nawaz.

The CM praised District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal and his team, saying they had done a commendable job.

She expressed her best wishes for constable Ahmad Nawaz and his family, and said, “We thank Allah Almighty for his safe recovery.”

She demonstrated her determination by stating that eradicating robbers is the government's top priority.

It is to mention that, two days earlier, Kacha area bandits had kidnapped and taken with them Constable Ahmed Nawaz from Machhka.