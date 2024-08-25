CM Appreciates Police For Safe Recovery Of Abducted Constable
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the police on a successful operation in Kacha to safely recover abducted constable Ahmed Nawaz.
The CM praised District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal and his team, saying they had done a commendable job.
She expressed her best wishes for constable Ahmad Nawaz and his family, and said, “We thank Allah Almighty for his safe recovery.”
She demonstrated her determination by stating that eradicating robbers is the government's top priority.
It is to mention that, two days earlier, Kacha area bandits had kidnapped and taken with them Constable Ahmed Nawaz from Machhka.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 die as coaster plunges into deep ditch2 minutes ago
-
Hindus celebrate Thadri in northern Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Main procession of Chehlum to emerge from Sukkur Markazi Imam Bargah12 minutes ago
-
Devotees flock to Data Darbar on second day of Urs22 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts Handmade Papermaking Workshop on students demand22 minutes ago
-
Beggars’ Influx unnerve shoppers ahead of school season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa22 minutes ago
-
Governor takes notice of girl's murder incident22 minutes ago
-
Man booked after his dog bit minor32 minutes ago
-
Speakers point out current agreements with IPPs as hinderance to economic progress32 minutes ago
-
4 factory workers injured in fire42 minutes ago
-
Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital42 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution42 minutes ago