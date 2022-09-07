UrduPoint.com

CM Appreciates Reforms In ETEA To Ensure Transparency

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday chaired Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency ( ETEA) board of governors meeting and appreciated reform for upholding transparency in the recruitment process.

Chief Minister said"Transparency in examinations is the first priority of KP government." During the briefing, it was informed that with Installation of new equipment the capacity of ETEA of holding tests has increased manifold.

The BoD meeting also approved the proposed increase in salaries of ETEA employees.

It was informed that ETEA held 117 examinations in year 2021-22 in which total 1227000 candidates appeared, adding audit of 680000 results were conducted under the supervision of PMRU.

The meeting was further informed that not a single discrepancy was found in the results during audit.

In the briefing it was informed that appearance of fake candidates in examinations would be eliminated with the installation of NADRA biometric system to ensure more transparency.

A mobile app has been introduced for E-verification of candidates.

The meeting was told that a project of setting up computer based testing center under ETEA would be inaugurated next month.

More Stories From Pakistan

