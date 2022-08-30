UrduPoint.com

CM Appreciates Rescue 1122, Police, District Admin For Rescue Work In Floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has acknowledged the work of Rescue 1122, police and district administration in rescue and relief operation in the flood-affected areas of the province.

Speaking at international telethon donation campaign for flood victims by Chairman PTI Imran Khan, he said that Rescue 1122 did marvelous work in rescue and relief operation and saved hundreds of precious lives in flooded areas.

He said that this time flood intensity and level was much high as compared to floods in 2010, but the level destruction to property and loss of lives were less as PTI government focused on flood protection work, ensuring good administration and building institutions to mitigate damages from such natural calamities.

Khan said that Rescue 1122 was well equipped, trained and extended to every tehsil in the province in last nine years.

He said that due to effective measures taken for safety from floods havoc, this time Charsadda and Nowshera were saved from flooding and damages.

He also appreciated police for its exemplary relief and rescue work, adding police personnel provided ration and relief items to flood victims and used their vehicles for transportation.

The chief minister said that district administration timely informed people about floods and evacuated people living near banks of river.

He said that KP government would provide all possible help to people in these trying times and urged philanthropists to come forward and join hands with the provincial government in its relief efforts.

