CM appreciates ulema in promoting brotherhood, unity in society

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday appreciated the role of ulema and mashaikh in promoting and maintaining brotherhood, tolerance and unity in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday appreciated the role of ulema and mashaikh in promoting and maintaining brotherhood, tolerance and unity in the society.

The chief minister appreciated the ulema while presiding over the meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab which was attended by the ulema of all schools of thought and religious scholars.

The meeting offered Fateha for the martyrs of the army helicopter crash and the people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the country and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

During the meeting, the significant initiative of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for making the affidavit of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate was appreciated in strong words.

The ulema said that this historic step would be remembered always and termed the Chief Minister a 'Mujahid Wazir-e-Ala'.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that special committees including administrative and police officials and ulema had been formed in districts for religious tolerance and peace during Muharram. "In order to maintain societal peace at the grassroots, decisions will be made in consultation," he added.

Parvez Elahi asserted that the publication and sale of any literature containing hateful content could not be allowed under any circumstances, adding that action would be taken against those found involved in the publication and sale of hateful literature.

He announced that indiscriminate action would be taken against those who spread hateful content on social media in coordination with the cybercrime wing.

He also ordered to constitute a committee under Raja Basharat having representation of civil, police officials and religious scholars to resolve issues of the ulema.

Maulana Fazal Rahim said that cooperation with the government was a national duty.

Qari Hanif Jalandhri said that the CM Parvez Elahi had played a key role in the service of islam, adding that the inclusion of an affidavit of the Finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate was an exemplary work which was worth appreciatable.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that the role of scholars was not to break hearts but to connect them.

Maulana Fazal Rahim led the prayer for peace, stability and harmony in the country.

MPAs including Raja Basharat, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar while ulema Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, Hafiz Abdul Wahab Roopari, Allama Maulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Muhammad Rashid Turabi, Maulana Mushtaq Jafari and religious scholars and mashaikh attended the meeting.