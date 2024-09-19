CM apprises MPAs of various public welfare projects of govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to establish PHA in every city to ensure the beautification of each city.

While chairing a meeting of the Assembly Members from Sahiwal Division, she directed them to restore traditional fairs (Melas) across Punjab, and said that administration in every city should encourage and facilitate the local fairs.

Madam Chief Minister directed IG Police to establish Dolphin force in every city. She also directed the relevant authorities to operationalise cardiology block in Sahiwal as soon as possible, besides meeting the shortage of faculty in Sahiwal Medical College.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a comprehensive plan for the promotion of religious tourism in Pakpattan, and directed the people concerned to complete the construction, repair and decoration of Baba Faridganj Shakar's shrine at the earliest. She also directed the authorities to improve law and order situation in Sahiwal Division.

The Chief Minister reviewed a plan for Archaeological Conservation and Tourist Facilitation in Harappa. She directed to set up Model Agri Malls in Sahiwal and Okara. She said, ”We are curing the ills of last four to five years." She said that every thing is not perfect but it is improving fast.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she confesses under oath that until today no one has been appointed in the province on anybody’s recommendation. She further said that posting in Punjab is being done on merit.

She said that for the first time in Punjab, a new department is being formally created for the price control. She said that price control committees are being reconstituted to control inflation.

Madam CM underscored that she is daily checking on a live dashboard, rates of food items.

She noted that inflation has come down for the first time, it did not happen by itself, rather it is because of their hectic efforts.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said It was considered an unpopular decision not to buy wheat, but it has lowered the prices of flour and bread for the people.

She said,”Increase in wheat price does not benefit farmers, but it makes the bread expensive.” She added,”I am not after public appreciation, but trying to make such decisions that put minimum burden on people.” She highlighted, ”I don't believe in government rates, but check the ground facts myself.”

Madam Chief Minister said, ”Punjab is the only province where bread is available for Rs 12, 13 and 14.” She added,”We are facing difficulty in making KPI-based score card for Deputy Commissioners.” She explained that Deputy Commissioner KPI score card includes everything big and small meant for public ease and convenience.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted that administration takes place in the field from 6, 7 am to late night. She said that 9 lakh applications have been received for the issuance of Kisan cards, adding that the cards will be made active in a few days and a loan of up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be available for a farmer for one cropping season on the card. She lamented, ”Middlemen used to blackmail farmers, some farmers even lost their lives due to this torture.”

Madam Chief Minister said, ”We are starting an agricultural graduate internship program to advise farmers on best farming practices.” She added, ”We will increase number of houses in ‘Apni Chhat…Aapna Ghar Program’. We will give more than 05 lakh houses.” She said the first and biggest scheme to provide housing loan on just ownership documents and identity card is being introduced.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ”I have prevented from increasing the monthly installment of ‘Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar Program’ from Rs 14,000.” She added that private hospitals and surgeons have been added to the children's heart surgery card. She apprised the MPAs that Rs 15,000 will be given after every four months to a deserving disabled on Himat Card. She further briefed them that minority cards will also be issued for widows and poor minority people.

The Chief Minister said that only Punjab is reducing transport fares due to falling oil prices. She added that 600 roads are being restored across Punjab, the condition of roads in every city will change in a few months. She noted that there was no sanitation system in the whole of Punjab, but now the commissioners have been given a zero waste target. She said they are picking up the dirt lying in streets even for the last 10 years. She added police officers have been instructed to go to mosques for the convenience of people.

The visiting Assembly Members said,”Inflation is decreasing, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is doing a remarkable work.” They added that Pakistan Muslim League (N) is a true sympathizer and benefactor of the farmers. They noted, "For the first time, people's money is being spent on public projects, we appreciate the Chief Minister for bringing public welfare project to ensure ease and welfare of people.” They also thanked Madam Chief Minister for building roads of Sahiwal Division.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, SACM Zeeshan Malik and Members of the Provincial Assembly attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed, RPO, DC and other relevant officers were also present.