CM Approves 1,500 Electric Buses For Major Cities
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of the Transport Department and granted principled approval for the launch of 1,500 electric buses across major cities of Punjab under a phased plan to modernize urban transportation.
In the first phase, 380 electric buses will be procured and launched in Lahore and Gujranwala, with directives issued to complete the procurement process as soon as possible. The CM set a deadline of June for the operational launch of the electric bus service in both cities.
In the following phases, the electric bus system will be expanded to six more districts, including Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Approval was also granted for launching Orange and Red Bus Services in Faisalabad, with the Red Line to run from Samundri Road to Sargodha Road and the Orange Line from Jaranwala Road to Jhang Road.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to submit detailed plans for electric bus routes in Faisalabad and Gujranwala, and allowed 15 days for finalizing the planning of the Yellow Line electric bus track in Lahore. She also sought a comprehensive plan for establishing electric bus charging stations across all selected cities.
Another major development approved in the meeting was the establishment of a modern Transport Tower Command and Control Center in Lahore to monitor and manage urban transport operations.
CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated her vision of inclusive progress, stating, “I am the Chief Minister of the entire province, not just Lahore. Every citizen in Punjab’s major cities deserves a modern and efficient transport system.” She added, “It is my desire that every major city in Punjab enjoys a world-class bus system.”
