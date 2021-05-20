UrduPoint.com
CM Approves 25 Percent Special Allowance For Govt Employees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

CM approves 25 percent special allowance for govt employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a 25 percent special allowance for government employees from the month of June.

He chaired the special committee meeting at his office on Thursday to review removal of disparity in the salaries of government employees.

The CM turned down the suggestion to give 10 or 15 percent special allowance and directed to give 25 percent allowance.

He said more than 7 21,000 provincial government employees of grade 1 to 19 will be given special allowance while those already receiving special/executive allowance will not be included in it.

"The government employees are our companions and government is determined to resolve their genuine issues," he said and added the employees will also hear good news in the upcoming budget.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, additional chief secretary, secretary Finance and others attended the meeting.

