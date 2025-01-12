Open Menu

CM Approves 62 Bln For "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a budget of 62 billion rupees for the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" (Own Roof, Own House) program.

Chairing a special meeting on the program here on Sunday, she set a target of disbursing 40,000 loans by May, urging swift completion of the loan distribution process.

CM Maryam Nawaz also instructed the authorities concerned to review the proposal of increasing loan amounts from 1.5 million to 2 million rupees. The program aimed to provide financial assistance to underprivileged families in Punjab to help them own their homes.

The chief minister emphasized her desire for every homeless individual to have their own roof, declaring that owning a home is a fundamental right for every citizen. During the briefing, it was shared that around 5,000 people across Punjab have already availed loans under the program. Moreover, over 4,200 houses are rapidly progressing towards completion under the initiative.

Notably, the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Housing and Urban Development departments are collaborating to provide pre-built homes to deserving families as part of the initiative.

