CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the post of Additional DGPR for Multan while approving recruitment on five vacant posts of the digital media wing at the DGPR Department.

The decision was made in the meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He also approved the charter for giving university status to Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women in Rawalpindi. The CM also approved the inclusion of the scheme for the establishment of the university in the ADP of the current financial year.

He approved 18 schemes for the development of Sahiwal with a cost of Rs 505 million along with the approval of sports scholarships, cash awards and a grant-in-aid of Rs 40 million for the families of the deceased players.

Economic Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR, Principal Secretary to the CM and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting. Provincial ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht and Mian Aslam Iqbal participated through video links.