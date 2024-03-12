CM Approves Clean Punjab Model Project For Four Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the launch of "Clean Punjab" Model Pilot Project in Jhelum, Jhang, Vehari and Bahawalnagar on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the launch of "Clean Punjab" Model Pilot Project in Jhelum, Jhang, Vehari and Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.
Under the project, the four cities of Punjab will be made model cities in terms of cleanliness.
The CM directed to develop a sustainable model of solid waste management in both urban and rural areas of the province.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Local Government, DG PHA, CEO LWMC and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
The CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company joined the meeting via video link.
