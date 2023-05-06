CM approves construction of 30-bed hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday approved the construction of a 30-bed hospital in the Nawakali area of Quetta and the acquisition of land for the said hospital.

The press secretary of the CM said, the project was pending due to the non-availability of land in Nawa Kali.

Later, the health department contended that there was a dire need for an additional 30-bed hospital for the urban population in view of the growing population.

The development project will be included in the PSDP of 2023-24 at a cost of Rs.500.00 million (Rs. 400 million for civil works and Rs. 100 million for the purchase of land) for the local population of Nawakali.

"It will help in fulfilling the health facilities," the press Secretary added.