UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Construction Of Biggest Expo In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

CM approves construction of biggest expo in Faisalabad

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has, in principle, approved the construction of Pakistan's biggest expo centre in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has, in principle, approved the construction of Pakistan's biggest expo centre in Faisalabad.

He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries, chairmen of FIEDMC and PIEDMC, and others to review progress on special economic zones. An expo centre and surgical city would also be put up in Sialkot to enhance exports, the meeting decided. The chief minister directed to take steps to colonise the special economic zones without delay.

The meeting was told that the aqua park project would be launched in Chunian. It was satisfying that the investment facilitation cell was playing its role to resolve investors' problems, the CM said and appreciated the interest shown by international investors to invest in special economic zones.

The meeting was informed that work was in progress in Chunian, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh economic zones while funds have been released to provide utilities in Quaid-e-Azam business Park Sheikhupura and SEZs of Vehari and Gujrat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chief Minister Exports Business Punjab Gujrat Bahawalpur Progress Sialkot Sheikhupura Muzaffargarh Vehari Chunian Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

9 minutes ago
 Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosi ..

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

3 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some ..

JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some Misunderstandings - Russian E ..

3 minutes ago
 EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Front ..

EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Frontex Standing Corps in Country

3 minutes ago
 US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landi ..

US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landing Ability to Latest Model

3 minutes ago
 Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repet ..

Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repetition: It May Come to This

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.