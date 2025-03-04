Open Menu

CM Approves Construction, Repair Of 170 Tourist Sites In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

CM approves construction, repair of 170 tourist sites in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the construction, repair, and restoration of 170 tourist sites and trails across the province.

The CM also approved the establishment of Punjab’s first Tourism and Heritage Authority to improve governance in the sector.

Chairing a special meeting here on Tuesday, CM Punjab emphasized the importance of enhancing tourism in various cities, including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, and Jhelum. The Changa Manga Forest Park and Lal Suhanra National Park will be developed to promote eco-tourism. Additionally, the Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2025 will be presented to further strengthen tourism policies.

During the briefing, officials informed the Chief Minister about Punjab’s first comprehensive tourism app, ‘Magnificent Punjab,’ which will soon be launched. The app will provide virtual tours of 170 tourist destinations and allow users to book hotels and access travel services like food Panda. It will also feature a chatbot for real-time tourist assistance.

The chief minister also approved Punjab’s largest and most comprehensive tourism plan, which focuses on promoting religious, historical, and eco-tourism. Under this initiative, tourist villages will be developed to give visitors an immersive experience of ancient civilizations.

For the first time, tourism trails will be introduced in Punjab, connecting key heritage sites such as District Mall Road, the Walled City of Lahore, Sikh sites, and Mughal monuments along GT Road. Additionally, the Salt Range, Bhati Gate, Taxila Gate, Gujranwala, and Aimanabad will be developed as part of the province’s Sikh tourism trails. Various tourist attractions across Punjab will be grouped into tourism clusters to enhance visitor experiences.

The plan also includes the restoration of significant historical sites such as Taxila Museum, Dharma Rachi Ka, Jolian, Sarkep, and Giri Fort, all linked to the Gandhara civilization. In Multan, the historic Qila Kahna Qasim Bagh will be revived as a symbol of the Indus Valley civilization. A dedicated pilgrimage trail will be developed in Uch Sharif, while proposals for the restoration of ancient Gurdwaras and churches were also reviewed to promote religious tourism.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her commitment to making Punjab a global tourism hub, ensuring that all destinations meet international standards. She announced that Taxila will be transformed into a major tourist site, complete with the construction of a five-star hotel. She further stated, “We are fully committed to the promotion of tourism in Punjab, and a dedicated tourist hub will soon be established.”

