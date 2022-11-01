UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Cyberknife Technology For Cancer Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi on Tuesday approved the introduction of cyberknife technology in Jinnah Hospital Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan to treat cancer and other complex diseases free of cost.

Chairing a meeting, the CM said that doctors would also be trained about the treatment method.

The technology will be a major step to facilitate patients as the Punjab government had also included this treatment in the health card programme.

Meanwhile, the government would also deliberate on giving the status of a university to Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore and required legislation will be done after an early decision, he added.

CM's Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary finance, and specialsecretary specialized healthcare and medical education and others attended the meeting.

