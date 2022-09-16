CM approves deductions from monthly salaries of parliamentarian, govt servants for help of flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday approved summary for deduction from monthly salary of parliamentarian and government servants for helping the flood affectees.

According to a notification issued here, the deduction would be made from salary for the month of September 2022. The deducted amount would be contributed in KP Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund, adds the notification.

Chief Minister, Speaker KP Assembly, Deputy Speaker, Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Parliamentary Secretaries and Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) will contribute their whole month salary in the Flood Relief Fund.

Whereas the government servants serving in BPS 17 to 22 will make a contribution of five days salary. Similarly, a deduction of two days will be made from salary of employees serving in grade 3 to 16, the notification stated.

The deduction will be made at source and the order is applied to all the employees of provincial government including consultants, contract engineers and employees of projects.