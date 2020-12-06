CM approves development projects worth billions for Lahore

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a special development package for Lahore worth billions of rupees.

He was presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday. It was decided that mega projects would be launched for providing relief to Lahorites.

Usman Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital would be established on the land of LDA at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Information Technology Park at a cost of Rs 7 billion. This hospital would have a capacity of 400 beds in the general ward, 400 beds in cardiology and 200 beds in blood diseases wards. The CM approved the summary of the health department for setting up of the hospital.

He said that 2-km long overhead bridge starting from Naulakha Police Station would be constructed from railway station to Sheranwala Gate at a cost of Rs 4.5 billion. The project would not only provide relief to the residents of Walled City but also improve the flow of traffic, he said.

He said that a project of setting up of overhead bridge at Shahkam Chowk would also be started which will cost Rs 1.5 billion. He said that the construction of an overhead bridge would solve traffic problems at Shahkam Chowk. He said that 10 underground water tanks would be constructed in Lahore to store rainwater with one billion rupees. This project would ensure timely drainage of rainwater, he stated. "Neither I will have to go on the roads during rain for the inspection nor will people have to face the difficulties, Usman Buzdar added.

He said that in the first phase 4 thousand apartments would be constructed in LDA city for the low-income segment and the cost of the project was estimated at Rs 40 billion.

It was planned to build more than 35,000 apartments on 8,000 kanals of land. He directed to send a summer in this regard to the CM's Office within 7 days and said that PC-1 of this project should be prepared and approved by December 31.

A modern bus terminal would be constructed at Thokar Niaz Baig and directed the transport department for the design of the bus terminal by December 10, he said.

Green electric buses would be plied in major cities of the province including Lahore, he added. An underpass would be constructed on Bund Road Chowk heading towards Samanabad which would make flow of traffic smooth, he added.

He said that an underpass would also be constructed on Ferozepur Road near Gulab Devi Hospital.

Underpass and flyover bridge would be constructed at Karim Block Market Chowk, he added. The project would cost more than Rs 2 billion. He said: "We are constructing mega projects which are the right of Lahorites as these schemes are a need of the city and necessary for convenience of citizens." The CM ordered for speedy execution of all these projects. He said that the government would provide resources and funds on a priority basis for these projects. "I will not tolerate any delay in these projects," he warned.

LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar briefed about the projects. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Rashid, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Member Punjab Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana, LDA Vice-Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz, Secretary Housing, Principal Secretary to the CM, Chairman P&D and concerned officials attended the meeting.