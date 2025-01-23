CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless process, minimising in-person interactions

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting of the Board of Revenue, decided the digitalisation of the Record of rights of two dehs, one rural and the other urban, as a pilot project within the next six weeks followed by the development of different software to digitalise manual records

The meeting was held on Thursday at CM House. Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Special Secretary S&GAD Zaman Narejo, Member R&S Ahmad Ali Shah, Member RS&EP Ghulam Abbas Naich, PD LARMIS Saifullah Abro and others.

The Chief Minister was informed that applicants must follow several steps to obtain a sales certificate under the current system. First, they need to submit an online application through the web portal. Then, they must visit a bank to make the payment and obtain stamp paper. Next, they are required to file an online application for e-registration and undergo verification of the sales certificate from the multi-marker.

After this, another visit to the sub-registrar's office is necessary for scrutiny, biometric verification, and approval or issuance of the certificate. Following these steps, applicants must engage with the Muktiarkar for mutation, and finally, they need to go through the processes of scanning, indexing, and obtaining a true copy of the application at the relevant offices.

Shah expressed his dissatisfaction and stated that the procedure for obtaining a sales certificate, mutation, and other requirements should consist of two steps instead of the current eight to nine steps.

Guiding the Board of Revenue (BOR), Murad Shah emphasised the need for a People's Service Centre for biometric and automatic transfer of titles. He suggested that applications and tax/fee payments should be made online, utilising an e-payment system and that an automated mutation system should be implemented.

The CM approved a pilot project for the Digital Land Title Transfer in Deh Bhorko and Deh Palijani of Taluka and District Matiari.

This initiative will be based on the Sindh Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2025, which establishes the legal framework for digital transformation.

The CM also approved the Sindh Digitalisation of Record of Rights (Special Revision) Rules, 2025, which aim to create a digital database for title verification in future transactions. The Sindh Digital Land Title Transfer Rules, 2025, define the processes for seamless digital land title transfers.

Key provisions of the Sindh Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2025, as approved by the CM, include the development of a Central Database for hosting digital land records and titles, accessible through an online platform.

The CM stated that the Digital Transfer of Land Titles would be a technology-driven and faceless process, minimising in-person interactions. Automated title verification will occur through integration with the Central Database, featuring biometric title transfers using NADRA integration. Moreover, integration with tax systems will ensure efficient tax calculation and payment, with escrow accounts established for secure transactions.

Key features of the transcription and verification process include highlighting any encumbrances, allowing 15 days for public inspection and objection, and an additional 15 days for resolution. Authorised Officers will verify and certify the digitised records. Existing records will be sealed and preserved under the Mukhtiarkar's custody as part of the Taluka Cell. Digital entries can be appealed under the Sindh Land Revenue Act, 1967.

The Sindh Digital Land Title Transfer Rules, 2025, also establish a mechanism for secure digital land title transfers through a dedicated web portal for public facilitation. The qualifications and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Authorized Officers will be defined by the Board of Revenue, and their performance will be reviewed annually by a committee of stakeholders.

A public portal will be made available for accessing land records and tracking application status, with a Property Card issued as the official title document.