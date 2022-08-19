CM approves emergency management model for hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the adoption of emergency management model in hospitals in a meeting which also reviewed the proposal to declare emergencies as a completely separate department in hospitals.

An in-principle approval was given to use disposable bed sheets in emergency wards.

The CM endorsed the decision to give special allowance to emergency duty doctors while the meeting approved in principle to fill vacant posts of anaesthesiologists and the new board of governors of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that emergency duty doctors and staff will be given special incentives. The doctors of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will be given transportation and accommodation facilities, he added and mentioned that the services of Punjab Institute of Cardiology doctors will be borrowed to treat the patients.

A new 400-bed hospital will also be built in Wazirabad, he concluded.

The CM was briefed that work has been started to expand Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology from 125 to 200 beds and 16 PGRs will be hired.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Salman Ghani, GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, chairman P&D, secretaries of health and finance departments, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and head of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology attended the meeting.