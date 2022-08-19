UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Emergency Management Model For Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 11:22 PM

CM approves emergency management model for hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the adoption of emergency management model in hospitals in a meeting which also reviewed the proposal to declare emergencies as a completely separate department in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the adoption of emergency management model in hospitals in a meeting which also reviewed the proposal to declare emergencies as a completely separate department in hospitals.

An in-principle approval was given to use disposable bed sheets in emergency wards.

The CM endorsed the decision to give special allowance to emergency duty doctors while the meeting approved in principle to fill vacant posts of anaesthesiologists and the new board of governors of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that emergency duty doctors and staff will be given special incentives. The doctors of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology will be given transportation and accommodation facilities, he added and mentioned that the services of Punjab Institute of Cardiology doctors will be borrowed to treat the patients.

A new 400-bed hospital will also be built in Wazirabad, he concluded.

The CM was briefed that work has been started to expand Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology from 125 to 200 beds and 16 PGRs will be hired.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Salman Ghani, GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, chairman P&D, secretaries of health and finance departments, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and head of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Wazirabad Rescue 1122 From General Motors Yasmin Rashid Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

United Nations to study reports about India's atte ..

United Nations to study reports about India's attempt to rig polls in Kashmir: U ..

1 minute ago
 French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffe ..

French Government to Spend $84.3Mln to Paint Eiffel Tower for 2024 Olympics - Of ..

1 minute ago
 UN Says Important to Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts ..

UN Says Important to Coordinate Diplomatic Efforts on Ukraine Conflict With Mosc ..

1 minute ago
 Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 D ..

Pristina Says Serbs Should Leave Kosovo Every 90 Days - Serbian Authorities

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Me ..

Pentagon Says Has No Information About Possible Meeting With Russia on Arms Cont ..

49 minutes ago
 Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain ..

Govt entrusts Sharjeel Memon with supervising rain emergency, relief measures

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.