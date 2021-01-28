CM approves establishment of canal division in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab chief minister Thursday approved establishment of canal division at Alipur tehsil to address farmers' long-standing demand of making water arrangement for their crops.

Officials of Irrigation department deemed it a 'big development' and expecting it would bring down 'water theft' cases in the area remarkably.

An Irrigation department officer Ghulam Mehboob Rabbani was appointed as the first executive engineer (Xen) Irrigation of Alipur canal division. He was tasked to establish new sub-division of water canal as well, to further expand the project.

Farmers hailing the decision, said CM Usman Buzdar had met their earnest demand, as earlier they had to go about 100 kilometres away to get water to irrigate their crops timely.