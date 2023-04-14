CM approves establishment of Plasma Fractionation industry in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday allowed the health department to invite investors and bring in technology to introduce the Plasma Fractionation industry in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting to discuss Plasma Fractionation Plan.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Health Dr Azar Fazal Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Soomro, Secretary of Health Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary to Chief Minister (CM) Raheem Shaikh, and other relevant officials.

Minister Health while briefing the CM said that Plasma was a liquid component of whole blood and made up 50 to 55 percent of total blood volume. She added that Fractionation was a process by which plasma was separated into individual protein fractions that were further purified for medical use.

Dr Azra said that the active process of Plasma Fractionation was conducted at blood banks such as donor management, blood collection, screening, component making, storage, shelf life, quality control, waste disposal, data management, awareness, and voluntary blood donation drives.

The health minister disclosed that currently large-scale manufacturers mostly focus on Albumin used to treat severe trauma and terminally ill patients, Immunoglobulins for the treatment of immune deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and severe bacterial and viral infections.

Coagulation factor for Hemophilia and Fibrinogen for treatment of liver cirrhosis, postpartum hemorrhage, and disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Dr Azra also about the benefits of having a prescription drug monitoring program (PDMPs). She said that for patients it would be an effective, locally available, and affordable prescription. For Doctors, it would be authentic screening methods and utilization of recovered plasma.

"For Sindh, it would bring in the latest technology, improve skills, create job opportunities, generate resources, develop cold chain, introduce screen support equipment, and establish a fractionation industry within the next two to three years," she added.

The chief minister in principle approved the plan and directed the health department to bring in investors and technology and suggest changes, if necessary, in the existing laws to support the plan.