CM approves establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday gave approval to establish the Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority by disbanding the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company.

He was chairing a meeting at his office to review extension in the scope of sahulat bazaars across the province. Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority. The chief minister directed to early complete the identification of land for setting up subsidized sahulat bazaars in districts.

The CM affirmed that kisan platforms would be established in the sahulat bazaars to facilitate farmers to directly sell their agri products.

The authority would establish sahulat bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will alsobe extended to district and tehsil level to function round-the-year, he said, adding that more than 400 sahulat bazaarswould be established by the authority to provide flour and other essential items at notified rates.