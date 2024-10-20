CM Approves Establishment Of Three Authorities For Development, Water, Horticulture
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Sunday, approved the establishment of three key provincial authorities aimed at enhancing development, water and sanitation services, and horticulture.
The newly proposed bodies are Punjab Development Authority, Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority, and Punjab Horticulture Authority. Formal legislation will be made for the establishment of these provincial authorities, which would develop policies and plans at the central level. At the local level, these agencies will ensure the implementation of development projects, water and sanitation services, and horticulture initiatives.
These authorities will be governed by a central board, with director generals at the helm. Proposals are under review to establish local management boards and appoint managing directors for execution at the local level.
The chief minister emphasized the need to convert streetlights to solar energy, signaling a shift towards sustainable infrastructure.
Provincial food Minister Bilal Yasin, Minster Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Aktar Zaman, Chief Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dall and relevant departmental secretaries attended the meeting. The Secretary of Housing and Local Government participated via video link.
