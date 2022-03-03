UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Filling 4662 Posts In Prisons Department

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CM approves filling 4662 posts in Prisons Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given in-principle approval for recruitment of 4662 watch and ward officials of the Prisons Department and announced providing 22 ambulances for sick prisoners' shifting to hospitals.

While chairing a meeting to review the pace of jail reforms, he announced establishing the Punjab Prisons Staff Training College in Sahiwal, along with the construction of additional barracks in 10 different jails.

Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Additional chief secretary (ACS-Home), inspector general of police (IGP) prisons and others also attended the meeting.

He ordered for setting up more public call offices (PCOs) to help prisoners contact their families and added that juvenile offenders and impecunious prisoners would be provided with the facility free of cost.

Meanwhile, the Akhuwat Foundation would provide loans to officials of the Prisons Department for building houses.

While directing for accelerating solarization of jails, the CM emphasised ensuring availability of quality items at jails canteens at DC rates and made it clear that the jail superintendent would be prosecuted over complaints of overcharging or substandard items.

Alongside, the CM said that lawyer facilitation centres would be set up in 42 jails and ordered that TVs, geysers, water-coolers and fans should be functional and recruitment of doctors and paramedics be completed without delay.

The prisons department minister apprised that payments were being given to prisoners engaged in sewing tracksuits and footballs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Jail Sahiwal Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador ..

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

44 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

2 hours ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

3 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>