CM Approves First Ever Punjab Livestock Card
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the first ever Punjab Livestock Card and first Farmer Guidance App to facilitate livestock farmers to get interest-free loans for cattle fodder.
According to details, CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a special meeting on improvement measures of livestock, here in Murree on Saturday during which approval of important projects was given.
The chief minister directed the concerned department to prepare a comprehensive scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab. She said the government wants to lead the livestock farmers of Punjab on the path of economic independence.
A detailed briefing was given in the meeting in which it was informed that the provision of loans in easy instalments for male and female dairy farmers residing in rural areas of South Punjab would be reviewed. Initially, 40 thousand farmers across Punjab would be given loans through the Punjab Livestock Card.
It was also informed that the export of 400,000 animal meat would be made available through the card scheme. The farmer will also be provided with free animal dagging services and the quality testing facility of wanda and silage.
The meeting was briefed that an easy loan of Rs. 270,000 would be given to farmers for wanda, silage and mineral mixture through the livestock scheme. Through the card scheme, the farmer will be able to pay the loan in 30 days.
The animal identity traceability system in Punjab will facilitate the maintenance of livestock.
Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister of Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahidakhtar Zaman, Secretary Livestock and other officials attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Deputy PM Dar calls for immediate ceasefire, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza3 minutes ago
-
PBA condemns attack on Ali Zaman Advocate3 minutes ago
-
Study suggests ‘xylitol’ may cause strokes and heart attacks3 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders comprehensive security plan before Muharram13 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards13 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice13 minutes ago
-
Ample funding for research essential for sustainable cotton growth: Dr Yusuf13 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Swat and surrounding Areas.13 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in children's ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital13 minutes ago
-
Hajj Flight operation from Multan Airport completed13 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara halts traffic police imposing fines on tourists without valid reason13 minutes ago