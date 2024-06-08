CM approves first ever Punjab Livestock Card

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the first ever Punjab Livestock Card and first Farmer Guidance App to facilitate livestock farmers to get interest-free loans for cattle fodder.

According to details, CM Maryam Nawaz chaired a special meeting on improvement measures of livestock, here in Murree on Saturday during which approval of important projects was given.

The chief minister directed the concerned department to prepare a comprehensive scheme for dairy farming in South Punjab. She said the government wants to lead the livestock farmers of Punjab on the path of economic independence.

A detailed briefing was given in the meeting in which it was informed that the provision of loans in easy instalments for male and female dairy farmers residing in rural areas of South Punjab would be reviewed. Initially, 40 thousand farmers across Punjab would be given loans through the Punjab Livestock Card.

It was also informed that the export of 400,000 animal meat would be made available through the card scheme. The farmer will also be provided with free animal dagging services and the quality testing facility of wanda and silage.

The meeting was briefed that an easy loan of Rs. 270,000 would be given to farmers for wanda, silage and mineral mixture through the livestock scheme. Through the card scheme, the farmer will be able to pay the loan in 30 days.

The animal identity traceability system in Punjab will facilitate the maintenance of livestock.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister of Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahidakhtar Zaman, Secretary Livestock and other officials attended the meeting.