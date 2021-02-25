UrduPoint.com
CM Approves Five Mother & Childcare Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved the construction of mother & childcare hospitals in Attock, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar and Sialkot with an amount of Rs 28 billion.

He was chairing a meeting here to review progress on health projects at his office.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, the chairman P&D, secretaries of health and finance departments, and others attended the meeting.

The CM said the foundation stones would be laid soon to complete hospitals within two years to provide the best healthcare facilities to patients.

The CM directed to settle related aspects without any delay and announced to personally monitor progress, adding that no shortage of funds will occur for this project.

The chief minister stated that around 7.5 million people of more than 60 years would be administered anti-corona vaccine from March 8 whereas special centres will be set up in districts with facilities for the purpose.

Meanwhile, 47,000 frontline health workers have been vaccinated while 2.25 lakh others have registered themselves to get vaccinated.

The CM directed to expedite the vaccination process and appreciated the role played by health professionals to combat coronavirus.

He instructed the health department to deliberate over the proposal of setting up a prefabricated hospital in Lahore and submit recommendations without any delay.

The meeting was told that 16,002 tests were conducted while 583 new corona caseswere reported in the province and 40 people lost their lives during that the last 24 hours.

So far, 5,308 corona patients died and 3,245,203 tests had been conducted in the province.

