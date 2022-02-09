CM approves funds for medical treatment of deserving

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved funds amounting to Rs 13.3 million for the medical treatment of needy patients at various hospitals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved funds amounting to Rs 13.3 million for the medical treatment of needy patients at various hospitals in the province.

In a statement, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that serving the ailing humanity was his mission as healing the wounds of suffering humanity was a noble cause.

Every possible help would be provided for the treatment of deserving patients and the government would not leave deserving families alone, he assured.