UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Funds For Medical Treatment Of Deserving

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 08:07 PM

CM approves funds for medical treatment of deserving

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved funds amounting to Rs 13.3 million for the medical treatment of needy patients at various hospitals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved funds amounting to Rs 13.3 million for the medical treatment of needy patients at various hospitals in the province.

In a statement, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that serving the ailing humanity was his mission as healing the wounds of suffering humanity was a noble cause.

Every possible help would be provided for the treatment of deserving patients and the government would not leave deserving families alone, he assured.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

4 minutes ago
 Health department to provide health facilities on ..

Health department to provide health facilities on the occasion of Cholistan Rall ..

4 minutes ago
 PR studies completed for future connectivity with ..

PR studies completed for future connectivity with Afghanistan, Iran, Russian sta ..

4 minutes ago
 Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups ..

Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups in West Africa - White House

4 minutes ago
 Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and ..

Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and weapon

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to ..

Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to citizen a criminal act

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>