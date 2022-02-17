CM approves grant for deserving patients

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved grant of Rs 19 million for the treatment of 24 deserving patients in different medical institutions

In this regard, the chief minister has reiterated that funds would be provided for medical treatment of the needy as serving ailing humanity was a priority of the incumbent government and the essence of democracy.