CM approves housing scheme for low income fisherman of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has approved the establishment of a housing scheme for low-income local fishermen of Gwadar district.

A handout issued by DGPR on Thursday said that the Planning and Development Department had sent a summary seeking approval of the housing scheme for fishermen.

As per the approval of the CM for the construction of the fishermen's colony, the board of Revenue will allocate 200 acres of land to the Gwadar Development Authority.

Three hundred million rupees will be kept initially for the establishment of this project.

"By establishing the colony, the housing problems of the local fishermen will be solved and the standard of living will be raised," handouts further said.