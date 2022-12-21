CM approves Lahore Master Plan 2050

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over 8th meeting of LDA governing body at CM office on Wednesday in which Lahore Master Plan 2050 was granted approval and laid emphasis to secure agricultural land in future.

It was decided during the meeting to enforce sustainable policy measures for maintaining the urban rural balance. It was decided during the meeting to enhance the proportion of green land area from 7 to 20 percent in Lahore and approval was also granted to undertake planning in the Lahore Master Plan for the division, district and town level. The CM directed that planning should be made in the Lahore Master Plan according to the proportion of population in the transport, commercial and industrial areas. He revealed that Central business District Projects would also be taken into consideration in the Lahore Master Plan.

During the meeting approval was granted to promote tourism, environment and urban facilities in the Lahore Master Plan 2050; to issue additional funds for the Area Development Programme for the financial year 2022-23; improve service structure of the heads of finance, revenue and recovery wings of LDA; make rules and regulations of appointment and promotion in the IT cadre; arrange out of court settlement with the legal heirs of Dr.

Iftikhar and other owners; renew an agreement with the Choueifat school. Approval was also granted for PC-1 of LDA city and allotment of substitute plots to the affectees of Mustafa Town.

Vice Chairman LDA and Senior Provincial Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM G.M Sikandar, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPA Pir Mukhtar, Tariq Sana Bajwa, Secretaries of Housing and Local Government departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG LDA and concerned officials attended the meeting.