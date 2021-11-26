CM approves launch of air-ambulance service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to approve the summary for the launch of air-ambulance service in Punjab.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar, additional chief secretary, P&D chairman, Rescue-1122 director-general and others attended the meeting.

The CM was briefed that extended rescue services would be started from 86 tehsils while the delivery of 249 new ambulances would start from the next month.

A 12-member community level rescue teams would be constituted in every union council to provide first-aid in an emergency, the meeting was informed.

Rescue-1122 will release a tender for starting air-ambulance service. While ordering completion of spadework without delay, the CM instructed to complete the hiring of pilot staff as soon as possible.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that Punjab was the first province in the region, as well as the country, to introduce this most modern service for executing rescue operations in far-flung areas.