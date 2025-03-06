CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare Services

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a comprehensive four-year health improvement plan (2025-2029) aimed at expanding community outreach, strengthening routine immunization and enhancing governance in the province’s healthcare sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a comprehensive four-year health improvement plan (2025-2029) aimed at expanding community outreach, strengthening routine immunization and enhancing governance in the province’s healthcare sector.

In a high-level meeting at the CM House on Thursday, the Chief Minister reviewed the key performance indicators of the Health Department and set ambitious targets to ensure universal access to quality and affordable health services, particularly for women and children.

The meeting attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Ombudsman Sindh Sohail Rajput, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch and Secretary Population Hafiz Abbasi.

The Chief Minister was informed that Sindh’s current routine immunization coverage stands at 69 per cent. To achieve a target of 95 per cent, the government plans to recruit 5,500 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and Community Health Workers (CHWs) by 2025-26. These workers will be provided with 5,250 medical kits and IT equipment, including mobile phones with GPS tracking.

Additionally, 3,500 vaccinators and technical staff, such as Cold Chain Engineers and Software Engineers, will be recruited. This initiative will supply 21,084 pieces of equipment, including temperature monitoring devices, fridge tags, mobile phones, SIM cards, and motorbikes.

A key component of the plan is the introduction of the HPV vaccine, which aims for 2.8 million vaccinations by 2028-29, supported by improvements in cold chain and waste management, including solarization at 35 divisional centers.

The Chief Minister approved the establishment of 11 additional Nutrition Stabilization Centers (NSCs) and 714 new Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) sites by 2025-26. This initiative aims to treat 1.24 million malnourished children under five years old. Nutrition services will include Ready-to-Use Therapeutic food (RUTF), F-75, and F-100 supplements, with operational support extended to 17 stabilization centers.

The prevention strategy will include deworming, iron and folic acid supplementation, and breastfeeding counselling for mothers and adolescent girls.

Over the next 30 months, 1,440 awareness sessions will be conducted, with 360 targeted for the 2025-26 period.

To address the rising cases of diabetes, hypertension, and other non-communicable diseases, the chief minister decided that screening units would be set up at secondary-level health facilities. Early detection services will be expanded to Basic Health Units (BHUs), aiming to screen 350 facilities in 2025-26. This initiative also includes eight Training of Trainers (ToT) sessions and 158 district-level training programs. Additionally, 1,440 screening camps will be held across the province by 2028-29.

A robust Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) system will be implemented, increasing health facility visits to 48,000 annually. A live dashboard will be established in 40 districts for real-time data tracking. The rollout of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) through DHIS-2 will enhance data-driven decision-making, with 900 IT devices procured for timely reporting.

The Chief Minister approved a large-scale maintenance and repair (M&R) project covering tertiary, secondary, and primary-level hospitals. Over 109 tertiary hospitals, 91 secondary hospitals, and 572 Primary health units will be rehabilitated, with 122 primary facilities scheduled for 2025-26.

Chief Minister also approved construction of two new towers, medical and surgery in Civil Hospital Karachi.

To address the shortage of nursing professionals, the Chief Minister approved the introduction of evening shifts in 20 nursing colleges, creating 443 new teaching and non-teaching positions.

A stipend program for 1,125 BS Nursing students was also approved. Infrastructure development will include the establishment of 10 new science labs, rehabilitation of 10 nursing colleges, and procurement of 20 vehicles for student mobility and community outreach programs.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare services in Sindh by ensuring universal health coverage, strengthening community-based health interventions, and modernizing governance mechanisms.