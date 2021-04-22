UrduPoint.com
CM Approves Martyrs Package For Heirs Of Levis, Khasadar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:16 PM

CM approves martyrs package for heirs of Levis, Khasadar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday approved martyrs' package for the heirs of Levis and Khasadars who were martyred in the war on terror

Presiding over a meeting here on the issues of Levis and Khasadar Forces in the erstwhile tribal areas, he said that the heirs of Levis and Khasadars' martyrs would be given other benefits as well besides being recruited in the police.

"These are the martyrs of the nation. The government will not leave their heirs alone rather same privileges will be given to them as being given to the police martyrs," he remarked.

The meeting decided to make the remaining 511 personnel of Mohmand Special Khasadar Force permanent and decided to upgrade Malakand and Dir Levis from Grade 5 to Grade 7.

On the occasion the CM directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to resolve the remaining issues of Levis and Khasadar forces.

Provincial Minister Anwar Zaib, MPA Shafiq, Home Secretary and IGP and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

