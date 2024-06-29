CM Approves Murree Development Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif chaired a five-hour meeting in which the Murree development plan was approved.
The meeting accorded approval to development, beautification, transport, construction and rehabilitation projects as Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb provided a detailed briefing. Approval was also given for the Rawalpindi to Murree Tourist glass train project and it was decided to hire an international consultant for the project.
A decision was made to remove high-rise hotel buildings obstructing the natural scenery of Mall Road. It was further agreed to relocate the hotels from GPO Chowk to an alternative location. Uniform appearance, signs, and color schemes for old buildings on Mall Road were instructed to be implemented.
It was decided to restore the old Names of cities, areas and historical buildings including that of Murree. Amendment to the building laws for construction in Murree and transferring the power of approval to the provincial level were approved. The in-principle decision was made to take action against officials who allowed illegal constructions. A comprehensive short, medium and long-term plan for the supply of drinking water was also presented.
It was informed that the existing system will be repaired and restored, making it possible to supply over 600,000 gallons of clean water daily in Murree. RCC and tough tiles will be installed on 53-kilometre-long streets of different villages in Murree. A project to store rainwater for domestic use was approved, with the government supporting over 1,100 homes in storing rainwater.
The construction and expansion of old Rawalpindi-Murree-Kashmir Road was approved and temporary parking spaces will also be created on Old Murree Road.
The remodelling of Jhika Gali Chowk, removal of encroachments and construction and restoration of Lawrence College Road, Boostal Mor to Brewery Road were approved as well.
In Banser Gali Wildlife Park, tree houses, camping sites, walkways and terrace parking areas will be created. PIA and Bagh-e-Shaheedan Park's entrances will be renovated and attractive walkways for tourists will be built. Murree Biodiversity Park will provide natural habitats for plants, birds and animals, along with picnic areas and tourist huts. An artist's corner, walkways, walking tracks and eco-tourism promotion were also decided.
It was informed that the task of constructing and repairing 16 internal roads in Murree has been completed. Briefings were also given on the upgradation of Samli Hospital, street lights and public toilets.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed immediate legislation to restore old names and install memorials in every city in accordance with their history and traditions.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif emphasized not to trouble the poor, and the government will set up stalls itself.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated that Murree has improved significantly and will be made the best for the public. Various proposals for parking yards in Murree were also reviewed. Thirteen illegal constructions and encroachments were demolished in Murree.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ministers Sohaib Ahmad Malik, Zeeshan Rafiq, Bilal Akbar, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Usama Sarwar Raja MNA, Bilal Yamin Satti MPA, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Kamran Lashari, secretaries, commissioner, deputy commissioner and others attended the meeting.
