CM approves online platform creation for shrines donations

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given in principle approval for the creation of an online platform named Nazrana Online aimed at facilitating online donations at major shrines throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has given in principle approval for the creation of an online platform named Nazrana Online aimed at facilitating online donations at major shrines throughout the province.

Dedicated websites will be established for places like Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah, Hazrat Baba Farid Ganj Shakar, and other important shrines.

The responsibility of developing this website has been entrusted to the Punjab Information Technology board. Through this user-friendly platform, people will have the convenience of making donations and contributions online whereas individuals residing abroad will also be able to actively participate in the alms-giving process and witness the live distribution of alms.

To ensure seamless and secure transactions, various payment options will be available, including mobile banking, credit cards, and ATMs. Additionally, there are plans for enhancing the physical infrastructure of the shrines. Specifically, the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bullay Shah will undergo a redesign, while the shrine complex of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar will be expanded. Measures will be taken to address traffic concerns and suitable parking facilities and anchorage will be provided in the basement area.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker CM, has stressed the urgency of accelerating the renovation and improvement work at the shrines of Hazrat Pir Makki and Waris Shah.