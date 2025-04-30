Open Menu

CM Approves Plan For State-of-the-art Safari Park In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CM approves plan for state-of-the-art safari park in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a key meeting of the Forestry and Environment Department on Wednesday gave principal approval for establishing a modern safari park in Nowshera district.

The park would span 560 acres—twice the size of Lahore Safari Park—and would be located on government land in Misri Banda, identified as the most suitable site.

With an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 billion, the project was expected to be completed within three years. It would be included in the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP).

The proposed safari park aimed to boost tourism, recreation, eco-tourism, employment, and environmental conservation.

Planned features included a botanical garden, bird enclosure, natural history museum, and cultural village. The park was projected to generate annual revenue of Rs 360 million.

CM Gandapur emphasized that the project must be environmentally friendly, with minimal grey infrastructure.

He also directed authorities to consider various implementation models, including public-private partnerships.

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

15 minutes ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

3 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

24 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

24 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan