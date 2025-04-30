CM Approves Plan For State-of-the-art Safari Park In Nowshera
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a key meeting of the Forestry and Environment Department on Wednesday gave principal approval for establishing a modern safari park in Nowshera district.
The park would span 560 acres—twice the size of Lahore Safari Park—and would be located on government land in Misri Banda, identified as the most suitable site.
With an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 billion, the project was expected to be completed within three years. It would be included in the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP).
The proposed safari park aimed to boost tourism, recreation, eco-tourism, employment, and environmental conservation.
Planned features included a botanical garden, bird enclosure, natural history museum, and cultural village. The park was projected to generate annual revenue of Rs 360 million.
CM Gandapur emphasized that the project must be environmentally friendly, with minimal grey infrastructure.
He also directed authorities to consider various implementation models, including public-private partnerships.
