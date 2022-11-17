UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Plan To Treat Breast Cancer Patients Free Of Cost

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday approved a plan to treat breast cancer patients free of cost in Punjab in collaboration with Roche company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Thursday approved a plan to treat breast cancer patients free of cost in Punjab in collaboration with Roche company.

A delegation led by Managing Director Roche Pakistan Ltd Hafsa Shamsie on Thursday met CM Parvez Elahi at his office and briefed him that rate of breast cancer was the highest in Pakistan as every year 8,000 to 10,000 women were found to be suffering from cancer.

The CM said that centers of excellence would be established in major hospitals along with special counters in government hospitals for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Cancer could be diagnosed at any stage but the patient would be treated free of charge, he said and announced that lung cancer patients would also be provided with the best treatment facilities.

The CM said that 37,000 lady health workers were being trained in collaboration with the private sector as lady health workers could best work for the diagnosis of cancer in women. He asked Roche company to set up a production plant in the 10-year tax-free zone of Quaid-e-Azam business Park and the government would extend every possible support.

Hafsa Shamsie noted that a positive change was being witnessed in the healthcare system of Punjab.

Parvez Elahi's commitment to providing the best medical facilities to the people was commendable, she added.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Ahmad Javed Qazi, cancer specialist Prof Abbas Khokhar, Kausar Bano and others were also present.

