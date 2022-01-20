UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Posting Of ADC, SP, Other Staff In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 08:23 PM

CM approves posting of ADC, SP, other staff in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to post an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) along with relevant staff in Murree on 19 new posts as the budget has been approved in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to post an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) along with relevant staff in Murree on 19 new posts as the budget has been approved in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development which was attended by Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR and secretaries of relevant departments. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal participated through video link.

The CM also approved to establish a new police division in Murree along with appointing an SP rank officer for the new Kohsar Division in Murree.

The meeting also approved development schemes for Faisalabad valuing around three billion rupees. Rs 2.30 billion would be spent on 179 schemes of water supply and sanitation etc.

Similarly, the meeting approved 27 roads' repair schemes with an expenditure of 368 million. The CM also approved five higher education sector projects worth 248 million rupees along with the upgradation of THQ hospital Samundri with 50 million rupees.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Education Punjab Water Murree Budget Samundri Post Cabinet Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

KP Govt issues restrictions in wake of increase in ..

KP Govt issues restrictions in wake of increase in positivity rate of COVID-19 c ..

23 seconds ago
 Omer Saeed Malik new CPO Rawalpindi

Omer Saeed Malik new CPO Rawalpindi

24 seconds ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 822 bn during incumbent chairman' ..

NAB recovers Rs. 822 bn during incumbent chairman's tenure

26 seconds ago
 Academy for competitive exams inaugurated at IUB

Academy for competitive exams inaugurated at IUB

28 seconds ago
 Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

4 minutes ago
 Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Su ..

Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.