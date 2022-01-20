CM approves posting of ADC, SP, other staff in Murree

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to post an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) along with relevant staff in Murree on 19 new posts as the budget has been approved in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to post an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) along with relevant staff in Murree on 19 new posts as the budget has been approved in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development which was attended by Advisor Dr Salman Shah, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR and secretaries of relevant departments. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal participated through video link.

The CM also approved to establish a new police division in Murree along with appointing an SP rank officer for the new Kohsar Division in Murree.

The meeting also approved development schemes for Faisalabad valuing around three billion rupees. Rs 2.30 billion would be spent on 179 schemes of water supply and sanitation etc.

Similarly, the meeting approved 27 roads' repair schemes with an expenditure of 368 million. The CM also approved five higher education sector projects worth 248 million rupees along with the upgradation of THQ hospital Samundri with 50 million rupees.