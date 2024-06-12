CM approves programme to rid Punjab of substandard, spurious medicines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a programme to rid Punjab of substandard and spurious medicines.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the CM, while chairing a meeting, said that to fix the system, rewards and punishments would have to be adopted at every level. She directed the authorities concerned to install biometrics system in hospitals to ensure attendance of doctors, medical staff and nurses. She ordered for strict implementation of monitoring measures by using modern technology and geo-tagging of drug stores and medicine-selling shops.

Maryam Nawaz said that cleanliness should be ensured in hospitals, negligence would not be tolerated, adding that in all health departments, there should be no compromise on quality of medicines, sanitation, availability of doctors, medical staff and treatment facilities in the Emergency Department.

The CM said that presence of doctors and medical staff in every treatment centre of the government sector should be ensured. She added, “We are deciding to impose fines, imprisonment and closure of business for those selling fake, substandard and spurious medicines.

”

Maryam said if a medicine turns out to be fake, the officer concerned of the Health Department should be held responsible, and if a treatment is not correct, the administration of the hospital concerned would be held responsible.

The CM approved a programme to upgrade mother and child healthcare, and emergency facilities in every government treatment centre of Punjab on an emergency basis. Supply of all emergency treatment medicines, and life saving equipment should be made top priority. "Ensure availability of 24-hour laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound and wheelchairs," she instructed.

Maryam Nawaz said the officers, doctors and staff of the Health Department should change the health system in Punjab with hard work and good intentions, adding that serve the countrymen as a conscientious person, who is noble and God-fearing. The people and the patients should know that there has been a change in the health and treatment system, she added.