CM Approves ‘Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship’ Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the 'Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship Program' and directed the authorities concerned to increase the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000.
Chairing a special meeting of the Higher Education Department here on Saturday, the CM said that 100 per cent fees of students doing BS from government and eight selected private universities would be paid from the scholarship.
Maryam emphasized the need to provide necessary support to the private sector to promote higher education. Private sector’s participation would provide opportunities for higher education to the youth of remote areas, she said.
The CM ordered for immediate establishment of new universities in Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar. She reviewed recommendations for establishment of universities under public private partnership, and agreed to facilitate private sector in this regard. She also ordered to immediately launch laptop scheme.
The chief minister decided to introduce new market-driven disciplines in colleges with less number of students. She also directed to introduced a foolproof system for the appointment of Divisional Directors and Principals purely on merit through an online portal system.
A plan for providing new buses to government colleges was also presented to the Chief Minister.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that it is advisable to constitute a high-level ministerial committee to review affairs of the private universities. She decided to establish Punjab board Coordination Commission for reforms in the affairs of education boards.
The chief minister expressed pleasure over the successful program of MD CAT and E CAT free classes in 90 colleges of Punjab. She said, “The scope of free MD CAT and E CAT classes in colleges should be gradually expanded for the students from remote areas.” She appreciated the performance of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Higher Education Department.
Earlier, Secretary Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Finance Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM and other officers concerned were also present.
Recent Stories
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB intensifies drain cleaning campaign10 minutes ago
-
Governor KP distributes degrees, medals among graduates of University of Swat30 minutes ago
-
Two MC officials appointed30 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held40 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked50 minutes ago
-
Sargodha receives rain60 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Phil Ramos meets Mohsin Naqvi60 minutes ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 bln units in FY 2023-2460 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. enforces Section-144 for Muharram security1 hour ago
-
PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's presidential election2 hours ago
-
World Mutual Aid Day: cooperative institutions being activated, says CM2 hours ago
-
Civil Defense KP holds training for volunteers2 hours ago