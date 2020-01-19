UrduPoint.com
CM Approves Punjab Institute For 'Blood Diseases Project'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

CM approves Punjab Institute for 'Blood Diseases Project'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given nod to launch Punjab Institute for Blood Diseases project in the province.

He said that this project would be initiated from next fiscal year and funds for this project would be allocated in the next budget.

He directed that land should be earmarked soon for the project and necessary measures would be taken so that work could be started.

The CM said that specialists would be consulted with regard to implementation of the project, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wanted to set up latest institute for the patients of blood diseases.

He said, "Best medical care facilities will be provided to the patients admitted in this institute, lives of those suffering from blood disease especially children will also be saved by making timely diagnosis.

" He said, "Setting up of this institute will prove to be an important milestone in the medical history of the province." It has also been decided to make 'Bone Marrow Transplant Center Project' functional soon at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur, he added.

Usman Buzdar directed to allocate funds for this project and no shortage would be made in the resources for setting up 'Bone Marrow Transplant Center'.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member board of Revenue, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretaries of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Finance, Primary & Secondary Healthcare, Information and others were present in the meeting.

