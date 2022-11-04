UrduPoint.com

CM Approves Purchase Of New CT Scan, Thallium Scan Machine For PIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday accorded approval of the purchase of new CT scan and Thallium scan machine for Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday accorded approval of the purchase of new CT scan and Thallium scan machine for Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

He was chairing a meeting to review the matters on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) at CM's office. CEO PIC Dr Bilal Mohyuddin briefed about the institutional performance and told that free medicines were being given to about 2500 patients daily.

The chief minister directed the specialized healthcare and medical education dept to take necessary steps to buy the machines without delay, and added that a new pharmacy would be established for free medicines so that the patients may not have to go to the upper floor to fetch their medicines.

The CM also approved solarising PIC and directed that a plan be prepared in consultation with the energy department.

Similarly, steps should also be taken to regularise the contract employees according to the policy formulated, he added.

The chief minister said that a plan should be made for the expansion of the pharmacy stores, and added that the plan be finalized, in partnership with the communication and works department, for the construction of the cardiology tower.

Alongside this, recruitment should be done according to the rules and regulations on the approved vacancies of janitorial and security staff, he further said.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, special secretary specialized healthcare and medical education and others were also present.

