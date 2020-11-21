UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Approves Recruitment Of 10300 Constables

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM approves recruitment of 10300 constables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given the approval to recruit 10300 constables in Punjab Police and 378 in Baloch Levies.

The recruitment would be done on merit ,said the Chief Minister,adding that the induction was geared to bring about improvement in the law and order situation.

He said that recruitment in Baloch Levies would improve the law and order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and D.G. Khan.

The Chief Minister further said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain law and order in the province.

Contrary to past traditions, the government was following the policy of allocating resources for the Police department in order to strengthen this important force,he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Rajanpur All Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

11 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

56 minutes ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

1 hour ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.