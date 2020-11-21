CM approves recruitment of 10300 constables

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given the approval to recruit 10300 constables in Punjab Police and 378 in Baloch Levies.

The recruitment would be done on merit ,said the Chief Minister,adding that the induction was geared to bring about improvement in the law and order situation.

He said that recruitment in Baloch Levies would improve the law and order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and D.G. Khan.

The Chief Minister further said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain law and order in the province.

Contrary to past traditions, the government was following the policy of allocating resources for the Police department in order to strengthen this important force,he added.