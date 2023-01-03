CM approves release of Rs 1582.565 mln for purchase of relief items

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 1582.565 million to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) for the purchase of various relief items and non-perishable food.

It should be noted that the Chief Minister gave this approval on the summary sent by the board of Revenue to deal with the emergency situation in view of winter season under which the PDMA department will procure relief items and non-perishable food item, said in press release issued here.