Open Menu

CM Approves Remodeling Of Four Major Roads In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

CM approves remodeling of four major roads in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi has sanctioned formal approval

for remodeling, repair and maintenance of four major roads in Faisalabad, including Jhang Road,

Sargodha Road, and Sammundri Road.

Chairing a meeting at Commissioner Complex here on Wednesday, he directed Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed to present remodeling plan of major roads of Faisalabad within couple of days so that physical work on this project could be started without any delay.

He also directed to release funds for repair and maintenance of city roads so that patch work could be completed on urgent basis.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, the chairman Planning and Development board and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Road Jhang

Recent Stories

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

20 minutes ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

29 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

32 minutes ago
 ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

2 hours ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

3 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

3 hours ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

3 hours ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

4 hours ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan